Martin Trainer shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Martin Trainer hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his round in 150th at 9 over; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Trainer hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 11th. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.
On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Trainer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.
On the 410-yard par-4 first, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 1 under for the round.
Trainer got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to even for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Trainer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.
Trainer his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Trainer to even-par for the round.
