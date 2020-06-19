In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Mark Hubbard hit 13 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 28th at 6 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Matthew Fitzpatrick are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hubbard hit his next to the fairway bunker. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fifth. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hubbard's 168 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hubbard had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hubbard's 2 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Hubbard had a 3 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.