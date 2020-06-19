  • Mark Hubbard shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the RBC Heritage

  • In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the RBC Heritage, where Jordan Spieth made a career-best six-straight birdies, co-leader Ian Poulter revealed how little he played during quarantine & Rickie Fowler’s impressive hook around the trees.
    The Takeaway

    Spieth’s streak, Poulter’s playless layoff, Fowler’s incredible hook

