Mackenzie Hughes hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his round tied for 5th at 8 under with Ryan Palmer; Bryson DeChambeau and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 11 under; and Abraham Ancer and Corey Conners are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hughes hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Hughes hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Hughes hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Hughes had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hughes to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Hughes had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.

Hughes got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 3 under for the round.