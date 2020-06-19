In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Luke List hit 10 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. List finished his round tied for 110th at even par; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Brooks Koepka are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 10th, List's 139 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

List got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to even-par for the round.

At the 502-yard par-5 second, List got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left List to 2 over for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 third, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 3 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, List hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 2 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, List chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 over for the round.

List got a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 2 over for the round.