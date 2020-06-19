In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Luke Donald hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Donald finished his round tied for 122nd at 1 over; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.

After a 252 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 11th, Donald chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Donald hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 15th. This moved Donald to 2 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Donald's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 254 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Donald chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 2 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Donald chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Donald hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Donald to 1 over for the round.