Lucas Glover shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Lucas Glover hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 20th at 5 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Danny Lee, Mackenzie Hughes, Abraham Ancer, and Corey Conners are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 7th at 8 under.
After a 276 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Glover chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
On the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Glover had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Glover's 155 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 4 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Glover hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 15th. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
