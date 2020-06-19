-
Louis Oosthuizen shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Louis Oosthuizen hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his round tied for 143rd at 4 over; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Abraham Ancer are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 410-yard par-4 first, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to even for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Oosthuizen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
At the 373-yard par-4 13th, Oosthuizen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Oosthuizen to even-par for the round.
After a tee shot at the 192-yard par-3 14th green, Oosthuizen suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Oosthuizen at 1 over for the round.
