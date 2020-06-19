In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Lanto Griffin hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 116th at 1 over; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Abraham Ancer are tied for 4th at 9 under.

At the 410-yard par-4 first, Griffin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Griffin chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 419-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to even for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Griffin chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Griffin's 152 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Griffin had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 4 under for the round.