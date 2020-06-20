Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 141st at 5 over; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Matthew Fitzpatrick are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

At the 373-yard par-4 13th, Lee's tee shot went 226 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 102 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 44 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Lee hit an approach shot from 109 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lee to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lee had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 3 over for the round.

Lee his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lee to 4 over for the round.