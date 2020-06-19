Kyle Stanley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Stanley finished his round tied for 72nd at 3 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.

At the 410-yard par-4 first, Stanley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stanley to 1 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Stanley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to even for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Stanley's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 131 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stanley had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Stanley's 172 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stanley had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.