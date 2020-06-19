Kevin Tway hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at even for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 110th at even par; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Tway had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to even for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 17th, Tway hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, Tway's 142 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Tway had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to even for the round.