In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Kevin Streelman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streelman finished his round tied for 74th at 2 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 10th, Kevin Streelman's 140 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Streelman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Streelman had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Streelman's 144 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 17th, Streelman hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 3 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Streelman chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.