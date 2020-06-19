-
Kevin Kisner finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Kevin Kisner hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his round tied for 72nd at 3 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Brooks Koepka are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 502-yard par-5 second, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 31-foot putt for eagle. This put Kisner at 2 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 469-yard par-4 third, Kisner went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Kisner's tee shot went 174 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Kisner hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kisner at even for the round.
