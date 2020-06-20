Kevin Chappell hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Chappell finished his round tied for 90th at 2 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Chappell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Chappell had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.

Chappell his second shot went 9 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Chappell to even for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Chappell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Chappell hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Chappell reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Chappell's 129 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 14th, Chappell missed a birdie attempt from 36-feet taking a par. This left Chappell to 4 under for the round.