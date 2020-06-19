Keith Mitchell hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mitchell finished his round tied for 104th at even par; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Abraham Ancer are tied for 4th at 9 under.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Keith Mitchell hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Keith Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Mitchell chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Mitchell had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

Mitchell got a double bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Mitchell hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 16th. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.