K.J. Choi shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 19, 2020
In his second round at the RBC Heritage, K.J. Choi hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Choi finished his round tied for 148th at 5 over; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Corey Conners is in 3rd at 10 under.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Choi reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Choi to 2 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Choi's tee shot went 163 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Choi's 103 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Choi to 3 over for the round.
