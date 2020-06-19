-
Justin Thomas posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the second round of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 19, 2020
Highlights
Justin Thomas makes birdie on No. 6 in Round 2 at RBC Heritage
In the second round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Justin Thomas makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 6th hole.
Justin Thomas hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, and finished the round bogey free. Thomas finished his round tied for 41st at 4 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Justin Thomas had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Justin Thomas to 1 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.
On the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.
On the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.
