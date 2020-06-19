In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Justin Rose hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Rose finished his round tied for 26th at 5 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.

Rose got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Rose's 136 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to even-par for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Rose chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Rose had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to even for the round.

On the par-4 first, Rose's 132 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Rose hit an approach shot from 208 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Rose hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 4 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Rose hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Rose to 4 under for the round.