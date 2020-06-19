-
Jordan Spieth shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jordan Spieth birdies No. 17 in Round 2 at RBC Heritage
In the second round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Jordan Spieth makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Jordan Spieth hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his round tied for 28th at 6 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Brooks Koepka are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Spieth hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Spieth to 1 under for the round.
Spieth hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Spieth to even-par for the round.
Spieth got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.
After a 328 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Spieth chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to even for the round.
