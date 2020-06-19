-
-
Jon Rahm shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the RBC Heritage
-
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 19, 2020
-
Highlights
Jon Rahm makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 2 at RBC Heritage
In the second round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Jon Rahm makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
Jon Rahm hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his round tied for 41st at 4 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.
At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Rahm hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.
On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.
At the 410-yard par-4 first, Rahm reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Rahm at 3 under for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 32-foot putt for eagle. This put Rahm at 5 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Rahm's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.