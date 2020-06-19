In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Joel Dahmen hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 27th at 6 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Brooks Koepka are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Dahmen's 13 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 third, Dahmen got to the green in 3 and sunk a 1757-foot putt for par. This kept Dahmen at even for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Dahmen hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 38-feet taking a par. This left Dahmen to even-par for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth, Dahmen got to the green in 3 and sunk a 4107-foot putt for par. This kept Dahmen at 1 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Dahmen chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.