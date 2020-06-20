Joaquin Niemann hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 43rd at 5 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Matthew Fitzpatrick are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a 235 yard drive on the 373-yard par-4 13th, Niemann chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Niemann chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to even for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Niemann chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Niemann had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Niemann's 183 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.