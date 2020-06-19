-
-
Jimmy Walker shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the RBC Heritage
-
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 19, 2020
-
Highlights
Jimmy Walker birdies No. 15 in Round 1 at RBC Heritage
In the opening round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Jimmy Walker makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Jimmy Walker hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Walker finished his round tied for 116th at 1 over; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, Walker's 106 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.
Walker got a bogey on the 419-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 2 under for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Walker hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.