Jim Herman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Herman finished his round tied for 41st at 5 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Jim Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jim Herman to 1 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Herman to 2 over for the round.

At the 410-yard par-4 first, Herman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Herman to 3 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Herman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 2 over for the round.

At the 469-yard par-4 third, Herman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Herman at 1 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Herman hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Herman to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Herman hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 fifth. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Herman had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Herman to 2 under for the round.