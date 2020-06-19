-
Jim Furyk shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jim Furyk hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Furyk finished his round tied for 91st at 2 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Matthew Fitzpatrick are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 502-yard par-5 second, Furyk got to the green in 3 and sunk 339-foot putt for birdie. This moved Furyk to 1 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 12th, Furyk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Furyk to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Furyk hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 15th. This moved Furyk to even-par for the round.
