In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Jhonattan Vegas hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Vegas finished his round tied for 5th at 9 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.

After hitting his tee shot into native area, Jhonattan Vegas hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 15th. This moved Jhonattan Vegas to 2 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 17th, Vegas hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 second, Vegas chipped in his third shot from 16 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Vegas to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Vegas's 190 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 6 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Vegas hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Vegas to 6 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Vegas chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 7 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 8 under for the round.