Jazz Janewattananond shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jazz Janewattananond hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Janewattananond finished his day tied for 90th at 2 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Matthew Fitzpatrick are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Janewattananond had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Janewattananond to 1 under for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Janewattananond had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Janewattananond to 2 under for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Janewattananond hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Janewattananond to 3 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Janewattananond chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Janewattananond to 4 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Janewattananond's tee shot went 188 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
