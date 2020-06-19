-
Jason Kokrak shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Jason Kokrak hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Kokrak finished his round tied for 110th at even par; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Kokrak hit his 114 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kokrak to even-par for the round.
Kokrak got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 1 over for the round.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to even for the round.
Kokrak's tee shot went 264 yards to the native area and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.
On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 2 over for the round.
