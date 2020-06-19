In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Jason Dufner hit 14 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 13th at 7 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Dufner's 182 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Dufner hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Dufner hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Dufner to 3 under for the round.

Dufner got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 2 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Dufner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Dufner had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 4 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Dufner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 5 under for the round.