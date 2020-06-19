-
Jason Day putts well in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Day makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 2 at RBC Heritage
In the second round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Jason Day makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Jason Day hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Day finished his round tied for 92nd at 2 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.
On the 502-yard par-5 second, Jason Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jason Day to 1 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Day chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.
After a 328 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Day chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.
