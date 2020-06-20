-
J.T. Poston shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
J.T. Poston hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 29th at 6 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Poston had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Poston's 133 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 18th, Poston chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
