J.J. Spaun hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his round tied for 58th at 3 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Spaun hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third. This moved Spaun to even for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Spaun chipped in his third shot from 24 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Spaun hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Spaun chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Spaun had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.

Spaun got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 3 under for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 2 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Spaun hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Spaun's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.