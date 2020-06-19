-
Ian Poulter comes back from a rocky start in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Spieth’s streak, Poulter’s playless layoff, Fowler’s incredible hook
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the RBC Heritage, where Jordan Spieth made a career-best six-straight birdies, co-leader Ian Poulter revealed how little he played during quarantine & Rickie Fowler’s impressive hook around the trees.
Ian Poulter hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Poulter finished his round tied for 5th at 9 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.
On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Ian Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ian Poulter to 1 over for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Poulter's tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Poulter chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Poulter had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to even for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Poulter's 182 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Poulter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.
