Hideki Matsuyama comes back from a rocky start in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama birdies No. 9 in Round 2 at RBC Heritage
In the second round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
Hideki Matsuyama hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 132nd at 2 over; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Abraham Ancer are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Hideki Matsuyama had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hideki Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.
At the 373-yard par-4 13th, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Matsuyama's 158 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Matsuyama chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
