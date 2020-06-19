Harry Higgs hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Higgs finished his round tied for 40th at 5 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Brooks Koepka are tied for 4th at 10 under.

At the 410-yard par-4 first, Harry Higgs reached the green in 2 and rolled a 47-foot putt for birdie. This put Harry Higgs at 1 under for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Higgs chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Higgs chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgs to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Higgs had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 17th, Higgs hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.