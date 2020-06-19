  • Harry Higgs putts well in round two of the RBC Heritage

    Harry Higgs sinks 46-foot birdie putt at RBC Heritage

    In the opening round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Harry Higgs drains a 46-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 1st hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.