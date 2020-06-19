-
Harris English shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Harris English hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. English finished his round tied for 40th at 5 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Brooks Koepka are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, English had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.
On the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, English reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, English chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved English to 2 under for the round.
After a 222 yard drive on the 419-yard par-4 sixth, English chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved English to 1 under for the round.
