Harold Varner III hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his round tied for 98th at 1 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Brooks Koepka are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Varner III missed a birdie attempt from 40-feet taking a par. This left Varner III to even for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Varner III chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Varner III had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 373-yard par-4 13th, Varner III went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Varner III's tee shot went 193 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, after his drive went to the native area Varner III stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Varner III's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.