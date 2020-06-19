Graeme McDowell hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McDowell finished his round tied for 87th at 1 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Abraham Ancer are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 410-yard par-4 first, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McDowell to 1 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, McDowell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McDowell to even for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, McDowell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, McDowell had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McDowell to 2 under for the round.

McDowell got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, McDowell's 141 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 2 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 17th, McDowell hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 4 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, McDowell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 5 under for the round.