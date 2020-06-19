-
-
Graeme McDowell shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the RBC Heritage
-
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 19, 2020
-
Best Of
Winning moments from RBC Heritage
Take a look back at the winning moments from the RBC Heritage, including champions C.T. Pan, Wesley Bryan, Branden Grace, Jim Furyk and Matt Kuchar.
Graeme McDowell hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McDowell finished his round tied for 87th at 1 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Abraham Ancer are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 410-yard par-4 first, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McDowell to 1 over for the round.
On the 502-yard par-5 second, McDowell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McDowell to even for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, McDowell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, McDowell had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McDowell to 2 under for the round.
McDowell got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, McDowell's 141 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 2 under for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 17th, McDowell hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 4 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, McDowell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.