Bogey-free 3-under 68 by Glen Day in the second round at the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Glen Day hit 14 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Day finished his round tied for 131st at 2 over; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, Glen Day's 147 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glen Day to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Day had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 17th, Day hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.
