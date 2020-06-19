-
Gary Woodland shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Gary Woodland makes birdie on No. 5 in Round 2 at RBC Heritage
In the second round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Gary Woodland makes birdie on the par-5 5th hole.
Gary Woodland hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his round tied for 26th at 5 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Abraham Ancer are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Woodland had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to even for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Woodland hit his 90 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 17th, Woodland hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 18th, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Woodland to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Woodland's 152 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.
