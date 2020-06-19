Ernie Els hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Els finished his day tied for 11th at 8 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Matthew Fitzpatrick are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Els had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Els to 1 under for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 11th, Els chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Els to even for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Els reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Els to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Els hit his 125 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Els to 2 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Els's tee shot went 157 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Els's 137 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Els to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Els hit an approach shot from 217 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Els to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Els had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Els to 4 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Els had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Els to 3 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Els reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Els to 4 under for the round.