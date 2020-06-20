-
Erik van Rooyen shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Erik van Rooyen makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 2 at RBC Heritage
In the second round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Erik van Rooyen makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Erik van Rooyen hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 11th at 8 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Matthew Fitzpatrick are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the par-4 13th, van Rooyen's 142 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, van Rooyen had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, van Rooyen's 169 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 4 under for the round.
After a 231 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, van Rooyen chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.
