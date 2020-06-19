In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Emiliano Grillo hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 86th at 1 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Corey Conners is in 3rd at 10 under.

Grillo got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Grillo got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Grillo to 2 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Grillo chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Grillo chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 under for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Grillo to even for the round.