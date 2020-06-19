-
Dylan Frittelli shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Dylan Frittelli hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 6th at 8 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Frittelli hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Frittelli chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.
