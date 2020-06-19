-
Dustin Johnson putts well in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Dustin Johnson birdies No. 5 in Round 2 at RBC Heritage
In the second round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-5 5th hole.
Dustin Johnson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his round tied for 6th at 8 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Abraham Ancer are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Dustin Johnson had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dustin Johnson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Johnson hit an approach shot from 113 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Johnson's 95 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 5 under for the round.
