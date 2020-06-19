-
Doc Redman shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Doc Redman hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 57th at 4 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Redman hit his 211 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
Redman got a bogey on the 419-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Redman's 104 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Redman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 4 under for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 5 under for the round.
