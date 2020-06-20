-
Denny McCarthy shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Denny McCarthy birdies No. 15 in Round 2 at RBC Heritage
In the second round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Denny McCarthy makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Denny McCarthy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day in 137th at 3 over; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Matthew Fitzpatrick are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the par-4 13th, McCarthy's 79 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 17th, McCarthy hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
McCarthy got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to even for the round.
McCarthy tee shot went 191 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, McCarthy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
