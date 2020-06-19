-
Davis Love III shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 19, 2020
Highlights
Davis Love III sinks a 22-foot birdie on No. 14 in Round 2 at RBC Heritage
In the second round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Davis Love III makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
Davis Love III hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Love III finished his round tied for 86th at 1 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Corey Conners is in 3rd at 10 under.
On the 430-yard par-4 12th, Love III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Love III to 1 over for the round.
Love III missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Love III to even for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Love III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Love III to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Love III had a 200 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Love III to 2 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-5 second, Love III had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Love III to 1 under for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Love III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Love III to 3 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Love III's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
