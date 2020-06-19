-
David Hearn shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
David Hearn hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hearn finished his round tied for 131st at 2 over; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hearn had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Hearn's 170 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 2 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Hearn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to 3 under for the round.
At the 472-yard par-4 18th, Hearn got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hearn to 2 under for the round.
