Danny Willett shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Danny Willett hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Willett finished his round tied for 90th at 2 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Willett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Willett had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 14th, Willett missed a birdie attempt from 12-feet taking a par. This left Willett to 2 under for the round.
Willett had a fantastic chip-in on the 174-yard par-3 17th. His his second shot went 8 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 18th, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 1 under for the round.
